Krejci scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday. He also had two shots and two PIM.

Krejci hammered a one-timer with the man advantage to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead with one second left in the first period, then he made a highlight-reel play in the final frame to set up Taylor Hall's insurance tally. Krejci has really turned it on since mid-April, accumulating six goals and five assists with a plus-9 rating over his last 10 outings.