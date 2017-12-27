Bruins' David Krejci: Appears on IR
The Bruins placed Krejci (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Krejci will be eligible to return to the lineup whenever he's given a clean bill of health, but the veteran forward wore a red non-contact jersey during Wednesday's morning skate, so he doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return to game action. However, the Slovakian pivot's status is definitely worth monitoring, as he's been productive when healthy this season, picking up five goals and 14 points in 18 contests.
