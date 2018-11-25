Bruins' David Krejci: Apple season for pivot
Krejci set up two goals Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Canadiens.
Quietly, Krejci has put up 10 assists in his last 10 games and he has 19 points (two goals, 17 helpers) in 22 games. Could another 60-plus point season be in the making? Krejci is on pace for 63 right now and seems to be showing some staying power, even at 32. He's a sneaky play as your third pivot.
