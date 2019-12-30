Bruins' David Krejci: Assists on game-winner

Krejci connected with Jake DeBrusk for the game-winner in Sunday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

The goal came on the power play just 18 seconds after Jake DeBrusk had scored the Bruins' second goal of the game. Krejci's 14:17 in ice time was his lowest of the season outside of an early exit due to an undisclosed injury on Oct. 14. That decreased time came mostly because of the benchings to both of his wingers -- DeBrusk was benched for the last 11:08 of the first period while Danton Heinen was benched for the last 14:52 of the third period. Krejci has eight goals and 28 points in 34 games this season.