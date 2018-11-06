Bruins' David Krejci: Assists on overtime winner
Krejci assisted on Brad Marchand's overtime goal as the Bruins beat the Stars 2-1 on Monday.
The assist was Krejci's eighth on the season as he moved to 10 points in 14 games. The veteran center has only 15 shots on the season, but his strength has always been in his playmaking ability over his shot. However, unless the Bruins can get more scoring from their depth players, Krejci will have a problem collecting assists at even strength.
