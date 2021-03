Krejci (lower body) centered the Bruins' second line at Tuesday's practice.

Krejci, who last suited up Feb. 18, is thus a candidate to be activated off IR leading up to Wednesday night's game against the Capitals. If so, he'd be on track to man the middle of a trio with Nick Ritchie and Jake DeBrusk, as well as see power-power duty. In 15 games to date, Krejci has logged 10 assists, but has yet to score a goal despite taking 23 shots in that span.