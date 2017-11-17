Bruins' David Krejci: Back in action Thursday
In his first game following an 11-game absence, Krejci (back) logged 18:02 worth of ice time, including 4:18 on the power play, in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kings
The veteran pivot, who worked with Jake DeBrusk and Peter Cehlarik for the bulk of the contest, did not record a shot in the game, but his return to the mix at least enabled the banged-up Bruins to roll out their 1-2 center punch of Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. With regular top-six/power play duty on tap, Krejci will continue to merit fantasy lineup consideration, as long as he can stay healthy. In seven games this season, he's recorded one goal and six points.
