Bruins' David Krejci: Back in business
Krejci (maintenance) returned to practice Monday.
Krejci was given a maintenance day Sunday, but he's in no danger of missing next Monday's opening game of the Stanley Cup Final. The veteran playmaker has enjoyed a solid postseason to date, logging four goals and 14 points (third on the team) in 17 games while manning the middle of the Bruins' second line.
