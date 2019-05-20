Bruins' David Krejci: Back in business

Krejci (maintenance) returned to practice Monday.

Krejci was given a maintenance day Sunday, but he's in no danger of missing next Monday's opening game of the Stanley Cup Final. The veteran playmaker has enjoyed a solid postseason to date, logging four goals and 14 points (third on the team) in 17 games while manning the middle of the Bruins' second line.

