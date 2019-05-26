Bruins' David Krejci: Back to work Sunday
Krejci (illness) returned to practice Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Krejci had missed Thursday's scrimmage and Saturday's practice with a fever. It would appear that the 33-year-old will slot into his regular spot in the lineup for Monday's Game 1 matchup with the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...