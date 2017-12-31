Bruins' David Krejci: Back with an offensive bang

Krejci (lower body) returned to action Saturday and picked up a goal and assist on the power play in a 5-0 win over Ottawa. He played 16:42.

We hope you got him back in your lineup before game time -- Krejci's game didn't skip a beat, even with two weeks away. He has a three-game, four-point streak on the go and 10 points, including five goals, in his last 10.