Bruins' David Krejci: Bags power-play apple
Krejci collected an assist on the power play during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
With Patrice Bergeron sidelined due to a lower-body injury, Krejci has stepped up in a big way. The 33-year-old assisted on David Backes' game-winning goal, coming on a Boston power play, and Krejci has now found the scoresheet 20 times in 21 games this season. Even once Bergeron returns and forces Krejci back down the lineup, there's no reason to expect the veteran's production to falter considering how well Krejci has played to this point in 2019-20.
