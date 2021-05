Krejci (rest) will not play in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Capitals, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Krejci will be among the 16 regulars being rested by the Bruins with the playoffs around the corner. He'll wrap up the season with eight goals and 36 assists in 51 appearances, buoyed by a strong finish that included 21 points in his final 16 games.