Bruins' David Krejci: Best scoring pace in a decade

Krejci delivered three assists in an 8-5 loss to the Canucks on Thursday night.

Krejci has quietly put up 13 points in 15 games -- that's his best pace in a decade. Ride him hard until he falters. He's 32, so he's unlikely to keep it up long term. But right now, Krejci sits fourth in scoring for the Bruins behind only Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.