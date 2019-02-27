Bruins' David Krejci: Big night in win
Krejci scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
He's putting the finishing touches on an impressive February, scoring five goals and 15 points in 12 games on the month. Krejci has avoided injuries so far this season, and as a result the 32-year-old is on pace to hit the 70-point plateau for only the second time in his career.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Notches another assist•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Compiles three points•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Pockets lone goal•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Extends point streak to five•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...