Bruins' David Krejci: Big night in win

Krejci scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

He's putting the finishing touches on an impressive February, scoring five goals and 15 points in 12 games on the month. Krejci has avoided injuries so far this season, and as a result the 32-year-old is on pace to hit the 70-point plateau for only the second time in his career.