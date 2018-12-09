Bruins' David Krejci: Big night offensively

Krejci scored a goal and added an assist during a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Despite missing both Patrice Bergeron (ribs) and Jake DeBrusk (undisclosed) from the lineup, six different Bruins forwards managed to score including the veteran Krejci. He now has goals in back-to-back games after only scoring two goals in the first 27 games of the season. Krejci is skating on the top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, making Krejci a must-own player until the line is separated.