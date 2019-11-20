Bruins' David Krejci: Builds point streak
Krejci picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
Krejci now has a point streak of four games, picking up six assists in that time. Since returning from an upper-body injury on Oct. 29, he has recorded 12 points in 10 games. It certainly helps that the 33-year-old has been centering David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand in Patrice Bergeron's absence (lower body), but after recording 73 points last season Krejci's offensive talent shouldn't be a surprise.
