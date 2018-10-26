Bruins' David Krejci: Chips in assist on power play

Krejci notched one assist during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The assist came off a DeBrusk deflection late in the second period with the Bruins on their second power play of the game. Krejci has been on a roll with points in seven of his last eight games and nine points in total on the season.

