Bruins' David Krejci: Chips in assist
Krejci recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
It's his first point of the series and 15th point in 23 games. Krejci has contributed 25 hits and 30 shots in addition to the 15 points.
