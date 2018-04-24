Bruins' David Krejci: Chips in with helper
Krejci tallied an assist and fired one shot on net while logging 17:55 of ice time in Monday's 3-1 Game 6 loss to Toronto.
Krejci has been one of the Bruin's best players this postseason, notching two goals and five points in six contests, making him an excellent play in playoff pools and daily contests. The veteran pivot will look to continue his strong play and help his team put Toronto away in a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Picks up helper•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Pots first goal since mid-March in playoff opener•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Factors into three scoring plays•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Has tickled twine five times in last five games•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Records hat trick against Pens•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Scores winner with 1:04 remaining•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...