Bruins' David Krejci: Chips in with helper

Krejci tallied an assist and fired one shot on net while logging 17:55 of ice time in Monday's 3-1 Game 6 loss to Toronto.

Krejci has been one of the Bruin's best players this postseason, notching two goals and five points in six contests, making him an excellent play in playoff pools and daily contests. The veteran pivot will look to continue his strong play and help his team put Toronto away in a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday.