Bruins' David Krejci: Collects apple in win

Krejci assisted on the game-tying goal during a 2-1 overtime win against the Penguins on Friday.

With Patrice Bergeron out, Krejci is behind forced to handle more of the load offensively. Krejci now has 15 assists and 17 points in 22 games on the season. With Jake DeBrusk waking up as well, expect Krejci to continue piling on the assists.