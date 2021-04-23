Krejci scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Krejci put a bow on Boston's blowout win with just under two minutes left in the third period, knocking home a rebound off the post for his sixth goal of the year. Four of those tallies have come in the last six games and five of the six have come during the month of April. A productive Krejci can be a difference-maker for Boston down the stretch centering the second line between Taylor Hall and Craig Smith.