Bruins' David Krejci: Compiles three points

Krejci lit the lamp twice and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Krejci hauled in a pristine pass from Patrice Bergeron on the power play to tie the game in the first period. He dished out an assist on Jake DeBrusk's second-period score and added the dagger in the third frame with a wrister over Collin Delia's shoulder. This was Krejci's first two-goal game and fourth three-point outing of the season. Krejci now has 45 points on the season, passing last year's total with seven less games.