Bruins' David Krejci: Considered day-to-day
Krejci is considered day-to-day after exiting Thursday's 3-2 overtime Game 1 victory over the Blue Jackets in the third period with an undisclosed injury, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The good news is Krejci isn't in concussion protocol, but at this point there's still no telling if he'll be available for Saturday's Game 2 in Boston. More information regarding his status for that contest will undoubtedly surface in the coming days.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Only Bruin to score in Game 5•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: First goal not enough in loss•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Has best season in decade•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Will play Saturday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Will sit out Thursday's game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...