Bruins' David Krejci: Considered day-to-day

Krejci is considered day-to-day after exiting Thursday's 3-2 overtime Game 1 victory over the Blue Jackets in the third period with an undisclosed injury, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The good news is Krejci isn't in concussion protocol, but at this point there's still no telling if he'll be available for Saturday's Game 2 in Boston. More information regarding his status for that contest will undoubtedly surface in the coming days.