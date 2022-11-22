Krejci scored a momentum-turning tally during Monday's 5-3 victory over the host Lightning.

With the Lightning dominating play through the opening 10 minutes, Krejci released what appeared to be a harmless shot from the right face-off circle. Unscreened, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy yielded a game-tying goal that appeared to turn the game around. The 36-year-old center's goal ignited the Bruins' run of five unanswered markers. Krejci, who went goalless during a nine-game span (Oct. 20-Nov. 13), has connected four times in three games.