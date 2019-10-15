Bruins' David Krejci: Could play Thursday

Coach Bruce Cassidy noted after Monday's win over the Ducks that "hopefully" Krejci (undisclosed) "is good to go on Thursday against Tampa."

With reference to Krejci's unspecified issue, which forced him out of Monday's game against Anaheim in the second period, Cassidy added that the center "tried to play through it, didn't come back. We'll see how he is. (Tuesday) is an off day, so Wednesday we'll have a better idea." A lower-body injury kept Krejci out of the Bruins' season opener, so it's possible that he aggravated the issue Monday. Added clarity with regard to his status will arrive once the Bruins hit the ice again, but based on Cassidy's initial comments, Krejci appears to have avoided a major setback and can be viewed as day-to-day.