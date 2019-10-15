Bruins' David Krejci: Could play Thursday
Coach Bruce Cassidy noted after Monday's win over the Ducks that "hopefully" Krejci (undisclosed) "is good to go on Thursday against Tampa."
With reference to Krejci's unspecified issue, which forced him out of Monday's game against Anaheim in the second period, Cassidy added that the center "tried to play through it, didn't come back. We'll see how he is. (Tuesday) is an off day, so Wednesday we'll have a better idea." A lower-body injury kept Krejci out of the Bruins' season opener, so it's possible that he aggravated the issue Monday. Added clarity with regard to his status will arrive once the Bruins hit the ice again, but based on Cassidy's initial comments, Krejci appears to have avoided a major setback and can be viewed as day-to-day.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.