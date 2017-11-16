Bruins' David Krejci: Could return Thursday

Krejci (back) is a game-time decision for Thursday night's game against the Kings.

Krejci -- who is no longer listed on IR -- missed Wednesday's loss to the Ducks, but coach Bruce Cassidy suggested that the veteran pivot was considered probable for Thursday's contest. If Krejci is able to play against the Kings, look for him to center Danton Heinen and Jordan Szwarz, as well as see power play duty.