Krejci (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Krejci didn't travel with the team for Sunday's win over the Flyers in Lake Tahoe, but coach Bruce Cassidy has indicated that the veteran pivot's injury isn't a serious issue. "Aggravated something there...if we were going off to a three-game road trip over the course of five or six days, I assume Krejci would have came and sort of worked his way back," Cassidy noted. The report adds that Krejci could return to practice this week, though if he isn't ready for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Charlie Coyle would be in line to continue to center the Bruins' second line.