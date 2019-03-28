Bruins' David Krejci: Dishes two helpers

Krejci picked up two assists during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Both assists involved David Pastrnak -- Wednesday's first star of the game that was moved to the second line with Krejci and Jake DeBrusk during the first period. If the line stays together moving forward Krejci has a real chance to break his career high of 73 points put up in the 2008-09 season, as he currently sits at 67 points through 77 games.