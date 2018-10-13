Bruins' David Krejci: Dishing but not shooting

Krejci dished out two helpers in Saturday's 8-2 win over Detroit.

There's a major drop-off from Boston's first line to the second line centered by Krejci, but the veteran pivot has still returned some value with four helpers through five games. Fantasy owners are certainly hoping he'll start looking for his own shot more, though, as Krejci has put the puck on net only three times this season after being banked in that category in this game.