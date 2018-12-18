Bruins' David Krejci: Dominating on first line
Krejci extended his point streak to seven games on Monday with a goal against the Canadiens during a 4-0 win.
During this seven-game point streak, Krejci has collected four goals and six assists as the Bruins' first line continues to fill up the stat sheet offensively. Patrice Bergeron (ribs) could come back from his injury within the next couple weeks -- which would bump Krejci off the first line -- but until then Krejci will continue to rack up the points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...