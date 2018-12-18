Bruins' David Krejci: Dominating on first line

Krejci extended his point streak to seven games on Monday with a goal against the Canadiens during a 4-0 win.

During this seven-game point streak, Krejci has collected four goals and six assists as the Bruins' first line continues to fill up the stat sheet offensively. Patrice Bergeron (ribs) could come back from his injury within the next couple weeks -- which would bump Krejci off the first line -- but until then Krejci will continue to rack up the points.