Bruins' David Krejci: Doubtful against Blues
Krejci (upper body) is unlikely to play in Saturday's matchup with St. Louis, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Considering Krejci was still sporting a non-contact sweater at Friday's practice session, it shouldn't be a surprise to see him ruled out versus the Blues. Still, the fact that coach Bruce Cassidy didn't comment on the center's availability versus the Rangers should be taken as a step in the right direction. Par Lindholm figures to continue holding down a spot on the second line until Krejci is cleared to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.