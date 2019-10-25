Bruins' David Krejci: Doubtful against Blues

Krejci (upper body) is unlikely to play in Saturday's matchup with St. Louis, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Considering Krejci was still sporting a non-contact sweater at Friday's practice session, it shouldn't be a surprise to see him ruled out versus the Blues. Still, the fact that coach Bruce Cassidy didn't comment on the center's availability versus the Rangers should be taken as a step in the right direction. Par Lindholm figures to continue holding down a spot on the second line until Krejci is cleared to return.