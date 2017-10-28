Bruins' David Krejci: Doubtful for Monday's game

Krejci (back) is "highly unlikely" to suit up for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

A first-rate passing pivot when healthy, Krejci has missed the past two games and he's already been ruled out for Saturday's home clash with the Kings. Boston has the luxury of using versatile veteran David Backes at the center spot within the top six until Krejci is ready to play again, which may not be until Tuesday's home contest against the stunningly competitive Golden Knights.