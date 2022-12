Krejci was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 4-0 victory over the host Avalanche.

Krejci earned his third helper in four games on David Pastrnak's game-opening marker at 3:49 of the second period Wednesday. The 36-year-old center has collected 11 points, including six markers, during his past 10 appearances. Krejci, who has 14 career points in 20 matchups against the Avalanche, registered two shots and a plus-1 rating in the win.