Bruins' David Krejci: Ends scoring skid
Krejci had a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over Florida. He also won nine of 14 faceoffs (64.3 percent).
Krejci had been held without a point in his previous five games before busting out Saturday. He assisted on Jake DeBrusk's first-period goal and scored one of his own early in the second. Krejci missed the opening month of the season but has produced seven goals and 23 points in his 28 games since returning to the lineup. He's also plus-15 for the season and is a reliable fantasy player across the board.
