Krejci was one of four Boston players added to the league's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The Bruins' next two games have been postponed, so if Krejci's able to clear the NHL's protocols prior to Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, he won't be forced to miss any action. The veteran pivot has tallied 16 points in 24 games this year.