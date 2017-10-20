Bruins' David Krejci: Exits game with upper-body injury

Krejci (upper body) has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against the Canucks.

It isn't clear when Krejci suffered the injury, but he's done for the night after notching a goal and an assist in 8:21 of ice time. The severity of his ailment has yet to be determined, but the Bruins should release another update on Krejci's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Sabres.