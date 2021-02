Krejci (lower body) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Devils.

Krejci played 6:31 across seven shifts before he was forced from the game. The 34-year-old center has 10 assists through 15 appearances, primarily in a second-line role, so this is a big loss for the Bruins. It's unclear if he'll be available for Sunday's game versus the Flyers at Lake Tahoe.