Bruins' David Krejci: Expected to play Saturday

Krejci (upper body) was granted a maintenance day at Friday's practice.

The report notes that Krejci is expected to play Saturday against the Sabres, which reinforces the notion previously put forth by coach Bruce Cassidy that the injury that forced the slick center out of Thursday's game against Vancouver is not a major concern.

