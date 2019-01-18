Bruins' David Krejci: Extends point streak to five

Krejci dished out a trio of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Krejci stretched his point streak to five games, but this was his first multi-point effort during the streak. The 32-year-old center is in the midst of a resurgent campaign after watching his point total plummet in each of the previous two campaigns, as Krejci's already just four points shy of last year's 44.

