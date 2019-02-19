Bruins' David Krejci: Extends point streak to four games
Krejci had three helpers in Monday's 6-5 overtime win against the Sharks.
Krejci provided assists on defenseman Torey Krug's power-play goal to open the scoring and the first career tally for forward Karson Kuhlman. He completed the trio of assists with the primary helper on blueliner Charlie McAvoy's game-winner in overtime. Krejci has nine points in his last four games, and 52 points in 60 contests this season.
