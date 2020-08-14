Krejci scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 2. He also won 10 of 13 (76.9 percent) faceoffs.

Krejci opened the scoring late in the first period when his long-range shot threaded its way through traffic and past a screened James Reimer. Krejci also drew an assist on Brad Marchand's power-play tally in the closing seconds of the second period. Unfortunately, he was also on the ice for both of Carolina's go-ahead goals, resulting in a minus-2 for the veteran center. He'll take a three-game point streak into Saturday's Game 3 clash.