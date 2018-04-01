Bruins' David Krejci: Factors into three scoring plays

Krejci set up three goals in Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Panthers.

The veteran center absorbed a hard hit to the head from Brayden Schenn in the contest, but fortunately, Krejci was OK. He's looking for a strong finish to the season with his current total at 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) through 59 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories