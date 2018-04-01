Bruins' David Krejci: Factors into three scoring plays
Krejci set up three goals in Saturday's 5-1 home win over the Panthers.
The veteran center absorbed a hard hit to the head from Brayden Schenn in the contest, but fortunately, Krejci was OK. He's looking for a strong finish to the season with his current total at 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) through 59 games.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Has tickled twine five times in last five games•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Records hat trick against Pens•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Scores winner with 1:04 remaining•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Tallies goal in Thursday's win•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Two helpers in win•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Picks up two points Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...