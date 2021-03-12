Krejci scored his first goal of the season -- on the power play -- and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Krejci finally got the goal monkey off his back early in the second period, befuddling Alexandar Georgiev on a shot from distance. The unscreened point shot seemed like it should be stopped by any NHL-caliber goaltender, but Krejci will certainly take it considering he didn't score a goal over his first 19 games. The veteran center dished his 12th helper of the season on a Jake DeBrusk goal just 1:21 later, which prompted Rangers coach David Quinn to replace the struggling Georgiev.