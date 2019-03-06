Bruins' David Krejci: Fires home OT winner
Krejci scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes.
It's his fifth multi-point effort in the last 10 games, and Krejci has four goals and 14 points over that stretch, He's showing great chemistry with youngster Jake DeBrusk on the Bruins' second line, and while the 32-year-old center may not be able to keep up this pace forever, Krejci's hot streak has him headed for his second career 70-point campaign.
