Bruins' David Krejci: First goal not enough in loss
Krejci scored his first goal of the playoffs in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The veteran finished with four shots on goal, converting on one of those attempts. Krejci will now look to build off this performance, as Boston will need a big performance from the 32-year-old in Game 4 if its to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...