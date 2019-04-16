Bruins' David Krejci: First goal not enough in loss

Krejci scored his first goal of the playoffs in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The veteran finished with four shots on goal, converting on one of those attempts. Krejci will now look to build off this performance, as Boston will need a big performance from the 32-year-old in Game 4 if its to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination.

