Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time call
Krejci (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's home draw against the Sabres, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
The B's initially through that Krejci would be fine for this next contest, as he'd merely taken a maintenance day Friday, but it's entirely possible that he's experienced a setback. Line up alternatives in fantasy just in case you've been relying on the high-flying pivot and he doesn't show up for pregame warmups.
