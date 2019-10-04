Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time decision Saturday
Krejci (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game in Arizona.
Krejci was unable to go for Thursday's season opener in Dallas, but he practiced on Friday. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is "more confident that he'll get in," but it will ultimately be Krejci's decision to play or not. If he plays, he'd likely slot in on the second line -- he practed with Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman in that role Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.