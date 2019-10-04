Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time decision Saturday

Krejci (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game in Arizona.

Krejci was unable to go for Thursday's season opener in Dallas, but he practiced on Friday. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is "more confident that he'll get in," but it will ultimately be Krejci's decision to play or not. If he plays, he'd likely slot in on the second line -- he practed with Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman in that role Friday.