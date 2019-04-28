Bruins' David Krejci: Gets assist in return from injury
Krejci (upper body) set up a gal in a 3-2, 2OT loss to Columbus on Saturday in Game 2. The series is now tied 1-1.
Krejci was a hurting unit late in Game 1 and missed the overtime. He seemed fine Saturday, but it was a rough and tough game -- that's never great when you're hurting. Krejci played 21:28 in the contest and finished minus-1 with no shots or hits. He has an extra day to rest -- Game 3 isn't scheduled until Tuesday.
