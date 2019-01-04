Bruins' David Krejci: Getting back on track
Krejci tallied a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over Calgary.
Krejci has points in back-to-back contests after being shut out in the four games prior. Thursday's showing was his first multi-point game since Dec. 11. The 32-year-old will try to keep things rolling Saturday at home versus the Sabres.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...