Bruins' David Krejci: Getting back on track

Krejci tallied a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over Calgary.

Krejci has points in back-to-back contests after being shut out in the four games prior. Thursday's showing was his first multi-point game since Dec. 11. The 32-year-old will try to keep things rolling Saturday at home versus the Sabres.

