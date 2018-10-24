Bruins' David Krejci: Goal and assist in win
Krejci scored a power-play goal and also recorded an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Ottawa.
Krejci most certainly has lost a step or two the last few seasons but is still a consistent point producer when healthy. The 32-year-old Czech remains a critical part of Boston's offensive core and now has six points in his last five games.
