Bruins' David Krejci: Goal and assist in win

Krejci scored a power-play goal and also recorded an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Krejci most certainly has lost a step or two the last few seasons but is still a consistent point producer when healthy. The 32-year-old Czech remains a critical part of Boston's offensive core and now has six points in his last five games.

